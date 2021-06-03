Directed by Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey, with John Legend as an executive producer, The Legend of the Underground premieres June 10 at the Tribeca Film Festival, and June 29 on HBO and HBO Max

Watch Powerful Trailer for The Legend of the Underground, Exploring Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws in Nigeria

The Legend of the Underground is ready to break down barriers.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the documentary premiering on HBO and HBO Max this month, which aims "to uncover rampant discrimination in Nigeria" in terms of the African country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Co-executive-produced by John Legend, The Legend of the Underground "explores the lives of several charismatic non-conformist youth who must choose either to fight for freedom of expression there or flee to live 'free' in the USA," HBO says.

In the nearly 2-minute trailer, LGBTQ+ people who have fled Nigeria to relocate to the U.S. tell their stories. "I feel guilty, 'cause I have people have home who cannot have this [privilege] that I'm having [here]," one person says.

"For Nigerians, we fear what we don't know," another voice is heard saying, while a third says, "When are we going to overcome this?"

First set to make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival next week, The Legend of the Underground is co-directed by Nneka Onuorah (The Same Difference) and Giselle Bailey.

"As two women, one Nigerian and one Jamaican, what drew us to create this film is the fact that there was a lack of visibility and access to the beautiful androgynous and non-conformist communities in these type of countries where being different can be criminalized," the directors tell PEOPLE. "We wanted to help paint an authentic picture that was a true depiction of this community and not one media likes to portray."

"On the asylum side of the story — being daughters of immigrant parents, and one of us being an immigrant having to move to the United States — we wanted to create empathy around the story of having to create a new home, culture and family in new spaces," Onuorah and Bailey add. "We hope through this film that people know they are not alone and there are others just like them and they can do more than survive. They can thrive."

On board as executive producers are Legend, 42, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, who teamed up with Onuorah and Bailey to provide "a timely and critical look at a vibrant and resilient community that continues to fight state-endorsed discrimination in Nigeria while celebrating who they are."

Rounding out the project's team are editor Rabab Haj Yahya and cinematographer Stephen Bailey, as well as associate producer Katie Mark.

"Through social media, celebrity and bold creativity, they spark a cultural revolution that challenges the ideals of gender, conformity and civil rights in Nigeria," the release says of the team behind the film.