Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair Ended Up Together in Original Legally Blonde Ending, Claims Costar

"The insinuation was either [Elle and Vivian] were best friends or they had gotten together romantically," Legally Blonde's Jessica Cauffiel said of Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair's characters

Legally Blonde had a potential alternate ending that its writers and stars can't seem to agree on 20 years later.

In a new interview for The New York Times, published Thursday, Jessica Cauffiel (who played Margot in the 2001 hit film) alleged that the original ending saw Reese Witherspoon's character Elle and Selma Blair's character Vivian "in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands."

"The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically," she added.

According to the Times, Alanna Ubach, who played Elle's friend Serena, remembers the Hawaii scene too — but the screenwriters told the outlet that they never wrote that ending.

Instead, Elle ends up with Emmett (Luke Wilson), and the film ends with Elle graduating and a peek into her future with Emmett.

Selma Blair & Reese Witherspoon Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in 2002 | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

One star from the film who had a real-life crush on Blair, 49? Matthew Davis, who told the Times, "I'll adore her till the day I die."

"I will always cherish her taking care of me and looking after me because I was so damn green," added Davis, 43, of Blair, who played his onscreen girlfriend.

Ubach, 45, teased that she sussed out the sparks during the film's big climatic ending.

"I discovered that [Matthew had a crush on Selma] during the trial scene," she said. "We could see that heart beating every time he was around her. He was so nervous, and I thought, 'How could someone looking like that be as nervous as he is?' "

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon Says Legally Blonde Changed Her Life

Wilson, meanwhile, recently said he'd be fully onboard for the upcoming Legally Blonde 3.

The 49-year-old actor spoke to PEOPLE last month about potentially returning to the franchise while promoting his film 12 Mighty Orphans.

When asked if he'd want to reprise his role as Emmett Richmond, Wilson said, "Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again."