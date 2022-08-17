Lee Pace Reveals He's Married to Matthew Foley and Would 'Love to Have Kids'

"If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight," Lee Pace said

Published on August 17, 2022 06:03 PM
Lee Pace and boyfriend Matt Foley leaving a restaurant after having an early dinner in the West Village
Photo: Alamy

Lee Pace is a married man!

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor confirmed in an interview with GQ Hype that he is married to Matthew Foley. Pace, 43, told the outlet he was set up with the Thom Browne exec through a mutual friend several years ago.

"I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And it luckily has worked out," said Pace.

He continued, "What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true. If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight."

Lee Pace
Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

The Pushing Daisies star also revealed that he and Foley are considering expanding their family: "I'd love to have kids. I think there's nothing better than little kids running around."

In a February 2018 interview with W magazine, Pace opened up about his sexuality, saying he has dated both men and women. After making headlines, he tweeted at the time, "In a recent phone interview, I was asked questions that I wasn't expecting and found myself momentarily at a loss for the right words. My privacy is important to me, so I protect it. When interviewed by the media, I keep the focus on my work."

"As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am," he added.

Last August, Pace posted a series of photos from a camping trip with Foley, tagging his now-husband in the Instagram post. Pace appeared on Foley's Instagram page in a November 2019 post with the caption, "moments before the cat attack."

