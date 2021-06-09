Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16

LeBron James Suits Up with His 'Dream Team' to Save His Son in Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer

LeBron James and the Looney Tunes are gearing up for the game of their lives.

The newest trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy shows the 36-year-old basketball champion assembling a "dream team" of Looney Tunes characters to save his onscreen son Dom after his tech skills get him and the athlete stuck in an entertainment server.

James is seen tracking down a "banished" Bugs Bunny to help him bring together the other Tunes after a rogue A.I. named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) challenges the basketball player to a game to save Dom.

"I need to assemble an elite team," James tells Bugs, who replies, "You need a dream team!" before introducing the rest of the Tunes.

The new trailer debuts Zendaya as Lola Bunny in the movie and reveals a twist in the plot: if the Looney Tunes team loses, every character will be "deleted" from the entertainment server for good.

With the stakes even higher, it's up to James to lead his ragtag team of Looney Tunes to save his family and themselves.

"Let's end this," he says in the trailer, as he and his Looney Tunes teammates take on the Goon Squad.

James is taking over from Michael Jordan, who starred in the hit 1996 live-action movie.

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," James, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."