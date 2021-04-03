Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16

LeBron James Stars in First Trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy

LeBron James is scoring hoops both on the court and on screen.

In the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the basketball champion stars as himself and must save his onscreen son Dom after his tech skills get him and the athlete stuck in an entertainment server.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer follows James through an array of some of Hollywood's most recognizable films like Wonder Woman and The Matrix as James tries to track down a "banished" Bugs Bunny.

"Let's end this," he says in the trailer, as he and his Looney Tunes teammates take on the Goon Squad.

Space Jam 2 Image zoom LeBron James | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

James is taking over from Michael Jordan, who starred in the hit 1996 live-action movie.

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Don Cheadle also stars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Space Jam 2 Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," James, 36, told Entertainment Weekly last month. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."

James, who hilariously portrayed himself in 2015's Trainwreck, told the outlet that he was first approached about a Space Jam reboot 15 years ago but "didn't think I was ready to do anything of that magnitude."