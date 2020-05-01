LeBron James revealed the full name of the film and logo with the hat he wore for an Instagram video

LeBron James Reveals Space Jam Sequel's Title, the Film's Logo and When It Will Be Released

LeBron James is ushering in a new era.

The NBA star, 35, revealed the name for the sequel of 1996's Space Jam is Space Jam: A New Legacy in a boomerang video of himself on Instagram Thursday. The film will be released in 2021.

James wore a black baseball hat that bore the title and logo of the sequel, writing in the caption, "2021. 🐰🥕 🎥 🍿👑."

The Looney Tunes Instagram page also shared the news, writing in the caption, "omg omg omg im so excited asldkfj aldsflds !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! when were tryouts @kingjames #SpaceJamMovie."

The Lakers basketball player was confirmed to star in the film in September 2018 when his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, shared the first photo of the project showing a caricature of a basketball locker room along with James’ name above one of the lockers.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing the film with indie filmmaker Terence Nance directing.

In June, The Athletic reported a slew of NBA stars would join LeBron in the film including his teammate Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers.

Don Cheadle will also be in the movie, telling PEOPLE Now earlier this month that he couldn't say no when approached.

"It’s so iconic and it’s such a funny movie for so many different reasons," Cheadle said. "Getting to work with LeBron… it’s hard to say no to Space Jam 2."