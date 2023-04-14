LeBron James Tells Jamie Foxx to 'Get Well and Get Back to Yourself' After Actor's Medical Emergency

The Oscar winner's daughter Corinne Foxx announced in a statement on Instagram Wednesday that he is recovering after facing a medical complication

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere ; LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy"
Jamie Foxx and LeBron James. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LeBron James is praying for Jamie Foxx amid the actor's health scare.

On Thursday, James, 38, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Oscar winner, 55, after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, told fans that he had a "medical complication."

The Los Angeles Lakers player wrote, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Actress Corinne, 29, shared a statement about her father on Instagram Wednesday, written on behalf of the Foxx family.

It read, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement continued. "The family asks for privacy during this time." Comments on the Instagram post were disabled.

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

NBA star James wasn't the only famous face sending their love to the White House Down star.

Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and LeBron James attend Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach
Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and LeBron James. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

His Ray costar Kerry Washington shared a sweet throwback snap of her resting her head on Foxx on Instagram Thursday.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," the Scandal alum captioned the moment. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾."

In the movie, for which Foxx won his Academy Award, he played the legendary late singer Ray Charles, while Washington, 46, portrayed Charles' second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Foxx was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler.

The highly anticipated film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie, which also featured Foxx. The pair also starred opposite each other in 1999's Any Given Sunday.

The Netflix movie is now changing up its production schedule.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that the film's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's mysterious health scare, which happened Tuesday. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, the insider said.

Per an email obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx had been filming in Atlanta with Diaz and Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday had been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Jamie Foxx (L) and Kerry Washington attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage)
Kerry Washington Sends Love to 'My Movie Huzbin' Jamie Foxx amid Actor's 'Medical Complication'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources
April 10, 2023 Jamie Foxx is pictured on set of "Back in Action" in Atlanta on Monday. According to reports, the actor suffered a ''medical emergency'' on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital. Though the actor is reportedly now communicating the situation was serious enough that he was hospitalized and family members have flown in to be with him.
Jamie Foxx Was Seen Filming 'Back in Action' with Cameron Diaz Days Before 'Medical Complication'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
'Back in Action' : Everything to Know About the Film Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Spotted on Set of Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo Praises Jeremy Renner After 'Rennervations' Premiere: 'The World Loves You'
Mike Myers, Shrek
The Voices of 'Shrek': Where Are They Now?
The Wonder. Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder.
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Diaz drives a speed boat up the Thames as she films for "Back in Action" the scenes are part of a chase scene where they attempt to escape the baddies with a chase through London, on water and land! River closures were in places for the scenes with Tower Bridge closed to traffic while they filmed. Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz Cruises on a Speedboat in London While Making Her Acting Return in 'Back in Action'
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx filming
Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'
Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Recalls Years of 'Terrifying' Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
A Timeline of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879177f) Freddie Prinze Jr, Matthew Lillard Scooby Doo - 2002 Director: Raja Gosnell Hannah Barbera Prods / Atlas Entertainment USA Scene Still Games Scooby-Doo; PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Freddie Prinze Jr. attends the ''Christmas With You'' special screening at The Bay Theater on November 08, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Has 'Regret' Over 'Scooby-Doo' Role, 'Zero Interest' in a Third Sequel
Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now