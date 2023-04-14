LeBron James Tells Jamie Foxx to 'Get Well and Get Back to Yourself' After Actor's Medical Emergency

LeBron James is praying for Jamie Foxx amid the actor's health scare.

On Thursday, James, 38, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Oscar winner, 55, after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, told fans that he had a "medical complication."

The Los Angeles Lakers player wrote, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Actress Corinne, 29, shared a statement about her father on Instagram Wednesday, written on behalf of the Foxx family.

It read, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement continued. "The family asks for privacy during this time." Comments on the Instagram post were disabled.

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

NBA star James wasn't the only famous face sending their love to the White House Down star.

His Ray costar Kerry Washington shared a sweet throwback snap of her resting her head on Foxx on Instagram Thursday.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," the Scandal alum captioned the moment. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾."

In the movie, for which Foxx won his Academy Award, he played the legendary late singer Ray Charles, while Washington, 46, portrayed Charles' second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.

Foxx was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler.

The highly anticipated film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie, which also featured Foxx. The pair also starred opposite each other in 1999's Any Given Sunday.

The Netflix movie is now changing up its production schedule.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that the film's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's mysterious health scare, which happened Tuesday. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, the insider said.

Per an email obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx had been filming in Atlanta with Diaz and Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday had been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.