Space Jam: A New Legacy dribbles into theaters and onto HBO Max July 16

LeBron James Channels The Matrix's Neo in New Clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy

We have one question for LeBron James: red pill or blue pill?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the start of the short bit of footage, police break into a mostly deserted warehouse — only to find Speedy Gonzales and the seemingly innocent Granny, the latter of whom coos, "Can't a lady check her Twitter?"

The duo then team up against the cops, with Granny (dressed in all leather, just like Carrie-Anne Moss' Matrix character, Trinity) and Speedy both defying gravity to overtake their oppressors with slow-motion ease.

Soon, James — dressed as Reeves' Neo — and a very convincing Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), a.k.a. Bugs Bunny, arrive to help, only to find they missed the action due to Granny and Speedy's quick work.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Space Jam Space Jam: A New Legacy | Credit: Warner Bros.

Space Jam Space Jam: A New Legacy | Credit: Warner Bros.

Space Jam LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy | Credit: Warner Bros.

The newest teaser clip comes a few weeks after the reveal of Zendaya's voice as Lola Bunny for the first time.

The beloved character briefly appeared midway through a 6-minute ad released by ESPN, when James called Lola the "greatest sidekick ever." Zendaya's voice came through her character as she said, "When it's crunch time, the ball is going to be in my paws."

Following the video, the Euphoria Emmy winner's name started trending online, with fans excited to hear Zendaya's voice as the famous bunny.

The 24-year-old was announced as a member of the cast in April, set to portray a completely reimagined version of Lola.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Don Cheadle Couldn't Turn Down a Role in Space Jam 2: The Original Was "So Iconic"

James is taking over the starring role in Space Jam: A New Legacy from Michael Jordan, who starred in the hit 1996 live-action movie.

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," James told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."