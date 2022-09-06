LeBron James and Drake Sued for $10 Million Over Rights to Hockey Documentary: Reports

Through their production companies, LeBron James and Drake are producers behind the Black Ice documentary

By
Published on September 6, 2022 02:27 PM
Drake and LeBron James
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

LeBron James and Drake are facing a lawsuit over a sports documentary they collaborated on.

According to the New York Post and TMZ, there has been a lawsuit filed in New York state Supreme Court over the rights to Black Ice, a film adaptation of the book Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895 to 1925, which was released in 2014.

Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, filed the lawsuit this week and is requesting $10 million, the outlets report.

"While the defendants LeBron James, Drake and Maverick Carter are internationally known and renowned in their respective fields of basketball and music, it does not afford them the right to steal another's intellectual property," Hutcher said in the suit, per the Post.

The Hollywood Reporter shared last summer that James' Uninterrupted Canada and The SpringHill Company (founded with his business partner Maverick Carter) would be making the doc. Drake and Adel "Future" Nur, who produce Euphoria, are executive producers through their DreamCrew Entertainment company.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James. Kevin Winter/Getty

The suit claims Hunter paid one of the authors, George Fosty, $250,000 in February 2022 for "exclusive worldwide rights" to any "audiovisual" adaptation of the film. James's team allegedly offered the Fostys $100,000 to acquire the "already optioned" rights to produce a separate documentary and agreed to pay them 3 percent of the film's budget, according to the Post.

Reps for Drake and James did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Director Hubert Davis said in a statement to THR last summer about the project, "I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of color, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country."

Last month, James signed a contract extension with the Lakers worth $97.1 million, meaning he'll remain in Los Angeles at least until 2024. The extension makes him the highest-earning player in the history of the NBA, with his career earnings totaling $532 million, per CNBC.

Related Articles
LeBron James With His Sons, Bronny and Bryce Sports Illustrated Cover
LeBron James on 'Sports Illustrated' Cover with Sons 20 Years After His Iconic Issue: 'Chosen Sons'
The Shop: LeBron James, Daniel Kaluuya Discuss Britney Griner in Exclusive Season 5 Trailer. Credit: Uninterrupted
Daniel Kaluuya Joins LeBron James' 'The Shop' to Talk Brittney Griner and More in Exclusive Trailer
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Masters champion Tiger Woods holds up the trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019
Celebrities Who Are Billionaires
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
lebron james, tom brady
Tom Brady Challenges LeBron James to a Hockey Shootout on Twitter: 'Who Wins?'
Stanley Tucci filming the American travel and food show Searching for Italy in Venice, Italy. Stanley Tucci is seen filming in Venice, Italy - 14 Oct 2021
Stanley Tucci Films in Venice, Plus James McAvoy and Claire Foy, Jodie Turner-Smith and More
Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace to celebrate London's creative community at Toklas on October 15, 2021 in London, England.
Dua Lipa Parties in London, Plus Jamie Foxx, Oscar Isaac and More
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal arrive at the screening of "The Lost Daughter" at Smith Rafael Film Center on October 16, 2021 in San Rafael, California.
Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal Celebrate Their New Film, Plus Jordin Sparks, Josh O'Connor and More
Free Solo 1
All the Best Sports Documentaries to Watch While Live Games and Matches Remain Canceled
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First