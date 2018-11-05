Jada Pinkett Smith Insists She Has 'No Interest' in Becoming a Scientologist to Leah Remini  

A year after a bitter feud divided them, Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini are hashing out their differences in the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

Remini, 48, stopped by Pinkett Smith’s popular Facebook Watch talk show to finally air out how they became embroiled in a public battle over Scientology. The disconnect started after Remini branded Pinkett Smith, 47, and her husband Will Smith as members of the church, which the two later denied.

Over their Red Table Talk discussion, Remini admits to Pinkett Smith that she didn’t think how including them in her 2015 book Troublemaker would affect the couple personally.

“I wasn’t even considering that you would be hurt,” she tells Pinkett Smith. “I literally, looking back on it, I didn’t even consider Jada and Will. And I’m sorry that I didn’t consider you, because I didn’t. I was so caught up in that pain, and also the pain of others and the effects that it had.”

Remini also claims that she was tasked with bringing the Smith family into Scientology by the Church.

“Regardless of what was being presented to you from me, as a friend, you were seeing a side of me that wasn’t 100% authentic because my job was to always be a perfect person in front of you or any celebrity to solely get you into Scientology,” Remini tells Pinkett Smith in the episode.

Pinkett Smith later explains her connection to the Church and reveals that she took classes to try to understand the religion. The actress says she’s taken great lengths to study every religion since she was a child, and did the same with Scientology without joining the organization.

“I always took the position that I’m here at the Scientology center to learn what I wanna learn, and I have no interest in being a Scientologist,” Pinkett Smith clarifies. “One of the things I prided myself in was being able to be amongst that group of Scientologists and to still hold my own.”

Last September, Remini claimed that Smith was a Scientologist in an interview with The Daily Beast. At the time, Pinkett Smith responded on twitter. “I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech,” she tweeted referring to practices developed by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. “But I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Remini was a member of the church for 35 years before making her split public in 2013. Since she left, she’s been an outspoken critic of Scientology.