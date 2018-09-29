Leah Remini Claims Katie Holmes 'Could Lose Custody' of Daughter Suri Cruise if The Spoke

Leah Remini claims Katie Holmes could lose custody of her daughter Suri Cruise if the two were ever to speak again.

The Scientology and the Aftermath star, 48, opened up about her former friend to LaPalme magazine for their fall issue via Us Weekly.

“I thought comedy would be my life. I don’t consider myself a champion. The people who speak on the show are champions,” Remini told the magazine. “But I keep wondering — why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents.”

“Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends,” Remini added. “She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really.”

Reps for both Kidman and Holmes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kidman, 51, was married to Tom Cruise, a Scientologist, from 1990 to 2001. The two adopted daughter Isabella, 25, and son Connor, 23, during their relationship.

Leah Remini, Katie Holmes Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Cruise also shares 12-year-old Suri with Holmes, whom he married in 2006 before their shocking split in 2012.

Karin Pouw, a spokesperson for Scientology, told PEOPLE in a statement, “What is coming out of Leah Remini’s mouth is pure fiction. She has no personal knowledge and is just inventing stories. We reject the allegations she is making as outright false.”

“Ms. Remini’s ridiculous accusations are unending, and the tales she spreads are growing more bizarre by the day,” she continued. “While we would prefer to ignore yet another of Leah Remini’s over-the-top rants aimed at getting attention, she, unfortunately, continues to incite waves of anti-religious hate crimes.”

Pouw added, “Ms. Remini’s incessant hate speech has required increased security and law enforcement resources spent to protect lives she puts at risk. The reality is Ms. Remini is a narcissistic self-promoter obsessed with losing her relevance in Hollywood and is seeking to support her lifestyle through the coffers of hate and lies.”

Remini was in the church for more than 30 years before she walked away in 2013 with husband Angelo Pagán, 59, daughter Sofia, 13, and mother Vicki.

In 2016, Remini launched the Emmy-winning A&E docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The show follows Remini as she shares fellow ex-Scientologists’ stories, including allegations of abuse within the church.

“It is Remini who is the attacker,” the Scientology spokesperson said in a statement in 2017. “Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life.”