Lea Thompson Reveals She Missed Out on a Role in Steel Magnolias: 'That One Hurt'

Lea Thompson might have struck gold as the leading lady in the classic Back to The Future trilogy, but the actress recently revealed her biggest career regret: missing out on a role in 1989’s female-centric drama, Steel Magnolias. That movie went on to star Sally Field and a young Julia Roberts.

“I didn’t get Steel Magnolias,” she said during a “Mamarazzi” event in Los Angeles to promote Thompson’s upcoming role in the animated film, Luis And The Aliens. “That one hurt.”

The actress, 57, who played the titular character in the 1990s NBC sitcom Caroline in The City, has a star-studded family. She tied the knot in 1989 to Pretty In Pink director Howard Deutch — and the two are proud parents to actresses Madelyn, 27, and Zoey Deutch, 23.

Despite not being cast in Steel Magnolias, the actress did get her dream collaboration: working with her family. This past June, Thompson made her directorial debut with the comedy The Year Of Spectacular Men, starring herself along with daughters Madelyn and Zoey.

The three previously co-starred in 2011’s Mayor Cupcake, and Thompson played alongside Zoey in ABC Family’s hit drama, Switched At Birth. The best part about working together? “We can talk about it at dinner,” the actress said.

Prior to her film’s release, the star told ABC News. “By the time you get to be my age, the great parts go to women who have Academy Award nominations. I don’t have one! I have a People’s Choice Award but I don’t have an Academy Award,” she said. “I certainly love acting, but I don’t want to just do the parts I’ve already done before. I keep my options open because I know this business can always surprise you. When you turn one corner, something will happen that you never expected.”