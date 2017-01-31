WATCH: Lea Thompson Opens Up About a Possible Back to the Future Remake

Lea Thompson isn’t opposed to someone going Back to the Future once again

The actress, 55, tells PEOPLE Now that she would be willing to reprise her role as Lorraine Baines from the iconic saga — but not for a long time.

“I’ve heard Bob Zemeckis, who was the writer and director of the movie, I think he holds the rights,” Thompsons says. “Until he passes, I don’t think there will ever be a sequel. But maybe after he goes, Universal will do it.”

“But that’s not for a long time!” she adds, before saying that she would “of course” want to take part in a new movie if it ever happens.

The actress also reveals what it was like to work with her two daughters on their film The Year of the Spectacular Men. Thompson directed the movie, which her older daughter Madelyn Deutch wrote and stars in, and which also costars Thompson’s younger daughter Zoey Deutch.

“It was really an exciting thing, I got to shoot in New York, Los Angeles, Lake Tahoe and San Francisco with my daughters,” Thompson says. “It was just a great thing. I think people will love this movie, it’s just a great movie. It’s funny and it’s honest.”

Thompson says she was excited to work on the film because “people don’t make movies for people in their early 20s, starring a young woman in her early 20s.”

The actress opens up about the best advice she’s given her daughters, and why it’s easy to relate to them. “I think what’s interesting about it is I can understand whatever they’re going through and I try to see them as human beings, not extensions of myself,” she says. “But the best advice is just to be kind. To be kind to all the people that you work with, not think of yourself as better or worse than anyone.”

The Howard the Duck actress also answers a series of rapid-fire questions, during which she reveals that the movie’s theme song was the last song stuck in her head and that Jon Hamm was the last person to make her feel starstruck.