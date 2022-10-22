Lea Thompson is going back in time with her latest Instagram post!

The actress, 61, on Friday celebrated Back to the Future Day in style, sharing a handful of throwback photos, featuring castmates Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, James Tolkan and Thomas F. Wilson. The unofficial fan holiday falls on Oct. 21 — the same day Fox's character Marty McFly traveled to 2015 in the DeLorean in Back to the Future: Part II. Other Back to the Future days include Oct. 26 (from the original 1985 film) and Nov. 12 (from Back to the Future Part III).

"Today is apparently one of the #backtothefuture days," Thompson wrote to her Instagram followers. "I have shared so many beautiful memories through the years with the wonderful cast and especially you!!! Folks that come up to me and share their memories of the film. It is such a blessing and honor. Thank you!! And happy #bttfday have a great weekend."

Thompson's post began with a photo of her, Fox, and Wilson sitting together more recently, and included other images of TV appearances, a cover of Entertainment Weekly featuring her and Fox, and a side-by-side of the original cast, then and now.

Lloyd, 84, commented a heart under the post and even shared a post of his own to commemorate the Back to the Future holiday. "10/21! A special day for all us time travelers⏰🚀," the actor shared.

Lloyd and Fox, 61, reunited earlier this month on stage at New York Comic-Con, 37 years after the classic Robert Zemeckis' film first hit theaters. It marked their first public reunion since they did the same on Josh Gad's pandemic YouTube series, Reunited Apart, back in 2020. The pair discussed casting decisions and their first moments on set together, with Fox at one point saying he'd have to "watch my a--" because of how talented his costar was. As Fox explained, when it came to acting alongside Lloyd, "all I had to do was react."

"Just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant," Fox said. "That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it... It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day."

Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

On Friday, appropriately just in time for one of the three days Marty time-traveled, Back to the Future: The Musical was announced as the latest musical to hit Broadway this summer. The show, which premiered in the West End in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Olivier Award for best new musical, will see performances starting at New York's Winter Garden Theatre on June 30, 2023, ahead of an Aug. 3 opening.

Tony winner Roger Bart will reprise the role of Doc Brown, with the OG Doc Brown, Lloyd, joining him in a new video to tease the Broadway run. "I have a feeling you'll be at the Winter Garden Theatre a long time," he joked in the clip.

The musical will see Bob Gale, co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy, writing the musical's book and Alan Silvestri, who composed the series' score, assisting with the show's music alongside Grammy winner Glen Ballard.

"To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)!" Gale said in a statement. "If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences."

