Léa Seydoux Says Women in No Time to Die Are Not There to 'Please Bond's Sexuality'

Image zoom Courtesy Harper’s Bazaar UK/ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Léa Seydoux is opening up about the shifting role of women in the James Bond universe after No Time To Die, which was delayed to November.

Seydoux, 34, reprises her role as psychiatrist Madeleine Swann who was last seen walking away with Bond (Daniel Craig) at the end of 2015’s Spectre. Swann returns in the upcoming 25th movie in the franchise, but her role isn’t limited to her relationship with the secret agent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are not here to please Bond’s sexuality,” Seydoux told Harper’s Bazaar UK about the women in the movie as she graces the cover of their May issue.

RELATED: Daniel Craig’s Last Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed by 7 Months Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

She continued, “What we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object. He’s totally a sexual object. He’s one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualized.”

“I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don’t you think?”

Image zoom Courtesy Harper’s Bazaar UK/ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Image zoom Léa Seydoux for Harper’s Bazaar UK

In early March, No Time To Die was postponed from its planned release date of early April to November as confirmed cases of coronavirus grew and states began issuing social distancing and stay at home orders in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

RELATED: Every Major Movie Delayed by the Coronavirus Pandemic: From Ghostbusters to Jared Leto’s Morbius

It’s not the first film to postpone its release. Wonder Woman 1984 soon followed after, as did Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Mulan and A Quiet Place Part II.

On Thursday, it was announced Tom Cruise’s long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick had been postponed to Dec. 23 after it was originally set for June 24.

Cruise also shared the news on his Instagram page, telling fans, “I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone.”

No Time To Dieis in theaters on November 25.