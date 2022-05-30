Léa Seydoux Says Script for Scrapped Channing Tatum Gambit Movie Was 'Really Good' and 'More of a Comedy'

According to Léa Seydoux, the scrapped Gambit film "had some funny bits in it, but they wanted to make more of a comedy"

Léa Seydoux may have wanted a Gambit movie just as much as the most hardcore X-Men fans.

In a new interview with IndieWire, the 36-year-old French actress reveals she thought "the script was really good" for Gambit, the previously planned X-Men spinoff film that was set to star Channing Tatum as the titular card-wielding Cajun superhero, also known as Remy LeBeau.

"It had some funny bits in it, but they wanted to make more of a comedy," said Seydoux, who was cast as Gambit's love interest Belladonna Boudreaux in the movie, according to the outlet.

"I feel that in America people have more imagination," the Blue Is the Warmest Colour actress added, speaking about the project feeling like a departure from others in her filmography.

"I have been offered films very very far from what I've done and I'm like, 'Oh. Interesting.' I love to feel that I can adapt myself. For me, that's very exotic," Seydoux said.

In a cover story for Variety earlier this year, Tatum, 41, opened up about being devastated after the Gambit movie he developed for 20th Century Fox with producer Reid Carolin fell apart.

The two spent four years working on a raunchy standalone film based on the popular X-Men superhero. Tatum and Carolin had planned to co-direct.

"The studio really didn't want us to direct it," said the actor. "They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything."

Defending the Marvel comic book mutant who was previously played by Taylor Kitsch in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Tatum added, "They would call him 'flamboyant' in his description. I wouldn't."

The character "was just the coolest person," Tatum continued: "He could pull anything off. Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman's got his belt. Gambit's like, 'No, this (outfit's) just fly, bro! This s--- walked down the Paris runway last year.' "

The project was squashed after Disney merged with Fox in 2019, per Variety. Tatum told Variety after the project died he refused to watch Avengers, a superhero film based off Marvel Comics.

"Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized," said Tatum.