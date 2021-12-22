For Your Eyes Only , Lawrence of Arabia Actor Jack Hedley Dies at 92 After a 'Short Illness'

Actor Jack Hedley has died, Variety reports. He was 92.

Hedley died following "a short illness bravely borne," according to The Times of London, per Variety. The Times confirmed that Hedley died Dec. 11, adding, "At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends."

Hedley was known for his "powerful performances," according to Turner Classic Movies, and the actor built up an impressive 99 credits during his decades-long career, which included appearances in Lawrence of Arabia and For Your Eyes Only.

Hedley was born in London in 1929 as Jack Hawkins, but later changed his last name to Hedley so as not to be mistaken for another actor with the same name, according to Variety. He began his film career in the 1950s, per Deadline.

Jack Hedley Credit: Grove Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

His first role is listed on IMDb as Raikes in the 1957 TV series The Buccaneers. Hedley went on to star in shows like White Hunter, Fair Game and Television Playwright, as well as The Third Man, Somerset Maugham Hour and No Hiding Place.

Hedley booked more film roles in the 1960s, with parts in movies like Trouble in the Sky and Make Mine Mink. In 1962, he appeared in the Peter O'Toole epic Lawrence of Arabia, in which he played a reporter at a funeral, per Variety.

Following his role in Lawrence of Arabia, the actor went on to star in another memorable film. He played Carole Bouquet's father, Sir Timothy Havelock, in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only.

Hedley continued his career in the '80s with multiple television appearances on One by One, Hard Cases and A Quiet Conspiracy.