See Sharkboy and Lavagirl All Grown Up in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes — Without Taylor Lautner

Sharkboy and Lavagirl are ready to make their ultimate comeback.

The fan-favorite characters from the 2005 family movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl will return — as parents — in director Robert Rodriguez's new Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes, which focuses on the kids of superheroes.

Sharkboy and Lavagirl were originally portrayed by Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley, respectively. In the new film, Dooley, 27, will return as Lavagirl, while JJ Dashnaw will replace Lautner, 28, as Sharkboy. The couple's superhero daughter, Guppy, will also appear in the film, played by Bird Box's Vivien Lyra Blair.

Rodriguez, who also created the massively popular Spy Kids franchise, dropped the first-look photos of the now-adult heroes on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Sharkboy and Lavagirl are back! And they’ve had a kid. Introducing...Guppy! #WeCanBeHeroes releases on @Netflix on New Year’s Day," the director wrote.

We Can Be Heroes will feature 11 young superheroes, including Guppy, who has to figure out how to merge the opposing powers she got from her parents.

"Sharkboy and Lava Girl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers," Rodriguez revealed in July, according to Collider. The director later clarified, “The only speaking role is for Lavagirl.”

In a Comic-Con@Home panel, Rodriguez described the movie as "like an Avengers team but they all have kids. The kids have powers but they don’t know how to use them because they’re just so young."

Rodriguez also revealed the movie came to be because Netflix wanted more kid-centered movies from the director.

"Netflix came to me because the Spy Kids movies had done just so well on their service," he revealed. "They said ‘Could you make a series of films that do that?’ And I said, 'I’d love to!' It was hard to make them for the theater because kids couldn’t drive themselves to the theater and watch it a thousand times. Parents would have to take them. With Netflix, they can just sit there and [mimicks hitting a play button]...That’s why they get such high numbers on those types of films."