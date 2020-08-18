Laurence Fishburne played Morpheus in the first three Matrix films opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss

Laurence Fishburne Says He Has 'Not Been Invited' Back as Morpheus in The Matrix 4

Laurence Fishburne is opening up about his absence from the upcoming The Matrix 4.

The actor, who played Morpheus in the original trilogy opposite Keanu Reeves, spoke to New York Magazine in which he said he has “not been invited” to reprise his role.

“I have not been invited,” Fishburne told the publication. “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

Fishburne acknowledged the role of Morpheus is his most well-known performance, saying, “It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better.”

“What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand,” he continued. “I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu.”

Image zoom Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix Everett

Reeves was spotted with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant in Berlin while filming The Matrix 4 in July alongside his costars Carrie-Ann Moss, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

Earlier this month, Reeves shared why he decided to reprise his iconic role of Neo in The Matrix 4, touting the new movie's "wonderful" storyline. He first portrayed the character in the 1999 original movie.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves, 55, told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."