Lauren Sanchez and Ex Patrick Whitesell Reach Divorce Agreement Months After Filing

Lauren Sanchez and her ex Patrick Whitesell are finalizing their divorce.

On Friday, the couple filed legal documents that said they had reached an agreement for the terms of their divorce, PEOPLE confirms. They are waiting for the judge to sign off on the divorce.

They will share joint physical custody of their two children, a son and a daughter, while the property settlement was divided up with their existing prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ, which also reported that the divorce will be final later this month.

Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser mediated the divorce agreement. The Los Angeles-based lawyer has also represented celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Angelina Jolie, and Kim Kardashian in their divorces.

Sanchez and Whitesell, a Hollywood talent agent, were married for 13 years before filing for divorce in April. The filing came just one day after Sanchez’s boyfriend, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, finalized his split from his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos.

Bezos, 55, and MacKenzie first announced their separation in January.

After finalizing their divorce, MacKenzie, 49, will keep a $38.3 billion stake in her ex-husband’s company, and she plans to donate half of the money as part of the Giving Pledge, a list of billionaires who pledge to donate half of their fortune. The author’s stake makes her the 23rd richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all,” Bezos said on Twitter in April while announcing that the two had finalized their divorce.

In her own statement on Twitter, MacKenzie revealed details of what assets they had divided, which her ex-husband retweeted.

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Bezos — who is the richest man in the world worth an estimated $110 billion — and Sanchez, a TV host and actress, are going strong.

They have been spotted vacationing together in St. Tropez, and stepping out at restaurants and the theater in New York City over the last few months.

“Things are going great,” a source told PEOPLE of their relationship in July.