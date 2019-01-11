Lauren Sanchez and Patrick Whitesell Are Working With Celeb Divorce Attorney Laura Wasser

Hollywood mega-agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, former news anchor Lauren Sanchez, are working to mediate their split with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, PEOPLE confirms.

The news comes two days after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he and his wife, novelist MacKenzie, are splitting after 25 years of marriage, and that Bezos, 54, is now dating Sanchez, 49.

“Patrick and Lauren have been on and off for a while and have been separated,” a source reveals. “[Patrick] knew they were seeing each other.”

Los Angeles-based Wasser specializes in private mediation and has handled the divorces of Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Garner, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Nick Lachey, Denise Richards, Maria Shriver and Britney Spears.

Whitesell and Sanchez. Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

“Mediation makes the most sense in almost every divorce,” the It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family or Bankrupting Yourself author told PEOPLE last year. “It saves money, and it lets you be in control.”

According to Radar, Whitesell, 53 and Sanchez — who married in 2005 and share two children — hired Wasser, 50, back in November.

Sanchez, now a helicopter pilot and owner of Black Ops Aviation aerial filming company, and Bezos were seen getting close at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, and have been spotted spending more and more time together in recent months, says a second source.

Sanchez with Whitesell (left) and Bezos at a holiday party in December 2016. Todd Williamson/Getty

“Lauren and Jeff have been spending a lot of time together over the last year and especially the past few months,” the insider adds. “At first it was socially at parties… here and there. But their time together has definitely seemed to evolve, raising some eyebrows. Jeff has met a small group of Lauren’s girlfriends, too. The two of them are sort of thick as thieves right now.”