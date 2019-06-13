Lauren Sanchez Seen Outside Jeff Bezos' Recently Purchased $80 Million New York City Apartment

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are never too far apart.

The 49-year-old news anchor was photographed outside of a New York City apartment building where her boyfriend, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, reportedly just bought three apartments for about $80 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sanchez wore a navy blue blouse, white slacks and navy heels while she wore her hair in a bun.

The sighting comes after Bezos, 55, bought a penthouse and two units directly underneath it near Madison Square Park in New York City, according to the Journal.

The deal is the most expensive ever closed in that area, appraiser Jonathan Miller told the newspaper.

Image zoom Lauren Sanchez TheImageDirect

Sanchez and Bezos stepped out together in early May, the first time they’ve been spotted together since news broke of their romance in January.

The couple enjoyed dinner out with Sanchez’s sister at New York City restaurant Emily, where they ate pizza and burgers.

“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people,” the source added.

In April, Bezos — who is the richest man in the world worth an estimated $137 billion— revealed he and his ex-wife had finalized their divorce.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeff Bezos’ and Lauren Sanchez’s Spouses Knew About Their Romance For Months, Says Source

“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all,” Bezos tweeted.

Bezos retained 75 percent of the former couple’s Amazon shares, which is about 12 percent of the company, according to The New York Times.

In her own statement on Twitter, MacKenzie revealed details of what assets they had divided, which her ex-husband retweeted.

Image zoom (left) Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos; Patrick Whitesell and Lauren Sanchez Dia Dipasupil/Getty; George Pimentel/WireImage

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends,” she wrote.

The two announced their divorce in January through a joint statement after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Are Taking Things Slow, Says Source

Sanchez, who is a TV host and owner of an aerial filming company, also ended her marriage to her husband of 13 years, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

They share two children. Sanchez also has an older son from a previous relationship.