Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Live It Up on David Geffen's Yacht with Karlie Kloss

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have plenty to smile about while soaking up the sun with some serious V.I.P.s.

The couple appeared in a group shot posted by billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen on Instagram taken from his luxurious yacht. The photo included the couple and Geffen alongside supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Josh Kushner. Some other powerful names in Hollywood and former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein round out the shot.

“Having a great time in the Balearics,” Geffen captioned the photo, which was taken off the coast of Spain.

Geffen often hosts notable people on his mega-yachts, most recently posting pictures with engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Bezos and Sanchez have been spending time together all summer, including outings at restaurants and Broadway shows around New York City over the last few months. “Things are going great,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

But despite rumors, the couple — whose relationship went public in January as Bezos announced his split from wife MacKenzie Bezos — aren’t rushing to the altar. “There is no wedding planning,” said a source, but “they’re very happy.”

Bezos will also continue to co-parent the four children he shares with his ex-wife.

“They will be adult about it and share parenting,” another source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

On July 5, Bezos finalized his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, six months after they first announced their separation. MacKenzie, 49, will keep a $38.3 billion stake in her ex-husband’s company, and she plans to donate half of the money as part of the Giving Pledge, a list of billionaires who pledge to donate half of their fortune. The author’s stake makes her the 22nd richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.