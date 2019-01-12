Lauren Sanchez and Estranged Husband Patrick Whitesell Are Still Living Together amid Divorce

Amid a divorce and her new romance with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and her estranged husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, are still living in the same home, a source tells PEOPLE.

Another source says the estranged couple’s marriage has been troubled for some time.

“Over the last two or three years, their marriage felt more like a business relationship,” says the insider. “They both were doing their own thing.”

The source adds, “She would be out and about a lot and he was never with her.”

Sanchez, 49, and Whitesell, 53, have been married for 13 years and share two children together. She also has a son from a previous relationship.

PEOPLE confirmed they were getting a divorce as sources said the former news anchor was dating Bezos. Sanchez and Whitesell are working to mediate their split with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

The billionaire announced his own divorce from wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, in a joint statement shared on his Twitter account on Wednesday. (An estimated $137 billion is at stake in their divorce.)

Shortly after they made the announcement, the National Enquirer published a months-long investigation into him and his relationship with the former Good Day LA co-host, alleging the two had traveled to “exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet.”

Since then, Bezos hasn’t been spotted around his family home in Seattle. A different source told PEOPLE earlier on Friday the father of four was coping with the fallout of his divorce.

“When Jeff Bezos went to bed Sunday night, he had no idea what type of week he was going to have,” the source said.

His absence from the spotlight is a stark contrast from how the entrepreneur spent his weekend. Bezos was spotted chatting with Sanchez and Whitesell at Amazon’s Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday.

A partygoer told PEOPLE, “Jeff was in great spirits and having lots of fun. He had a crowd of people around him. Lauren was there but wasn’t with Jeff all the time. Her husband was there, too.”

Another insider said, “Patrick and Lauren have been on and off for a while and have been separated. [Patrick] knew they were seeing each other.”