Lauren Sanchez Goes Back to Work Amid Jeff Bezos Romance News: 'She's Doing Really Well'

Lauren Sanchez is back to business as usual a week after news broke about her romance with billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The news anchor and actress, 49, headed out to the airport in L.A. on Monday morning for her job as a helicopter pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company.

“She’s doing really well,” a source tells PEOPLE of Sanchez. “She did what is like breathing to her: She went up in her helicopter for 45 minutes. It was a rainy day but she was determined to go up and she did. Then she went back to work.”

Just hours after the Amazon CEO, 55, announced his divorce from wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, sources told PEOPLE he was dating Sanchez, who is also divorcing talent agent Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 13 years.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in 2016 Todd Williamson/Getty

A source told PEOPLE that Bezos and Sanchez have been spotted spending more and more time together in recent months.

“Lauren and Jeff have been spending a lot of time together over the last year and especially the past few months,” the source said. “At first it was socially at parties… here and there. But their time together has definitely seemed to evolve, raising some eyebrows. Jeff has met a small group of Lauren’s girlfriends, too.”

Sanchez earned her helicopter pilot’s license in June 2016. She started learning how to fly planes in 2011 when she began co-hosting Fox’s Good Day LA. She left the show in 2017 and continued flying.

“I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

She served as a consultant on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and worked as an aerial producer on director Catherine Hardwicke’s upcoming film Miss Bala,starring Gina Rodriguez. She was also hired to film aerial shots for Bezos’ company Blue Origin, according to Page Six.

Lauren Sanchez flying helicopter

A source previously told PEOPLE that Sanchez has a “bubbly” and “social” personality.

“Lauren has a really bubbly personality and likes to have fun and go out,” a source explains of the former news anchor turned helicopter pilot. “She’s very social — always has been and always will be. She’s the kind of person who at 49 will still grab a group of girlfriends and helicopter to the desert for a weekend at Coachella.”