Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in 'You People'

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 2, 2023 11:35 AM
Jonah Hill (Writer-Producer) as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira in You People.
Jonah Hill and Lauren London. Photo: Tyler Adams/Netflix

Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.

The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results.

Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Global Top 10. But in an interview with Harper's Bazaar published Wednesday, London admitted she was apprehensive when she was first approached about the part by director Kenya Barris, creator of black-ish and a writer on the 2017 movie Girls Trip.

"Why would these two people really like each other?" she recalled wondering to Barris, who co-wrote the film with Hill.

"They're from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is," she said. "It was a conversation on connecting with people genuinely and going for the soul connection."

When asked about the believable connection the pair has on screen, London credited similar interests. But also admitted she was surprised they got along so well.

Lauren London attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Lauren London. Paras Griffin/Getty

"I'm a Black woman; he's a white man," she said, before talking about what drew them together. "We actually have a lot in common in our lives — some of our experiences and some of the ways we look at life and some of the ways we've taken life in," she told the magazine. "And also, growing up in L.A., though we grew up in different areas… We're both L.A. kids from the same era."

London previously talked to PEOPLE about her upbringing and how it informed her character in the movie.

"My dad is Jewish, my mom is black," London said to PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein of her real-life upbringing. "I just grew up with my mother in my household. I didn't grow up with my dad living with us. My parents divorced when I was really young. I was three, so my experience is of my mother's experience, because I just grew up with a single black mom."

You People. (L to R) David Duchovny as Arnold, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonah-hill/" data-inlink="true">Jonah Hill</a> (Writer-Producer) as Ezra, Lauren London as Amira, Eddie Murphy as Akbar, and Nia Long as Fatima in You People.
Parrish Lewis/Netflix

"What felt personal was shooting in L.A.," she added of finding elements of her own story in her character. "And some of those areas that we shot in and some of the places that we shot in. I liked that they were Jewish 'cause it was also some stuff that I got to learn via being in the movie that I didn't know."

In addition to it being personally resonant for her, London said, the shoot was "just fun."

You People is now streaming on Netflix.

