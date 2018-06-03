Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Married! 'Thank You for All the Love'

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have finally tied the knot!

Prepon, 38, announced the exciting news on Instagram Sunday, posting a wedding photo of the husband and wife smiling and embracing.

“Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support,” the actress wrote in the caption. “Wishing all of us the good stuff!

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in August. PEOPLE confirmed Prepon’s baby news in January, just a few months after Foster popped the question back in fall 2016.

Planning the wedding around their busy schedules wasn’t easy. “He’s going off to do two movies,” Prepon told E! News at the Sundance Film Festival in January. “I just wrapped last week. It’s just, you know, scheduling. It’s a lot.”

She added, “We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about. It’s weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. Our cast alone is like, 50 people!”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Orange Is the New Black actress opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in June, admitting that it had gone by quickly.

“It’s kind of weird because it sneaks up on you, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already,’ ” she said at the time. “But then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she needs to come out already.’ ”

Prepon also expressed her excitement to start a family with Foster, 37, telling the morning show hosts, “it’s so wonderful, it’s such a blessing.”