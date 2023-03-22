Laura Dern Wears Reese Witherspoon Shirt for Pal's Birthday: 'This Made My Whole Day'

Reese Witherspoon is feeling the love from her famous friends on her birthday.

The Oscar winner turned 47 on Wednesday, receiving birthday well wishes on Instagram, including from her Wild and Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern — who shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring Witherspoon's iconic moments on it.

"Fans everywhere," Dern, 56, wrote in her caption. "It's Reese's day!! Love you with all my heart, you incredible inspiration. Happy birthday 🎈🎉🎂."

Witherspoon responded with, "🥹 I love you!" in the comment section. In her Instagram Story, she shared Dern's photo and wrote with it: "This made my whole day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow also shared a message to Witherspoon on her Instagram Story Wednesday. Paltrow, 50 — who is currently in Park City, Utah, for a trial surrounding a 2016 ski accident — shared a throwback photo featuring the actress and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @reesewitherspoon. I took this snap as you guys were leaving that great trip. There was so much good energy in this car. Look at that smile."

Additionally, Octavia Spencer marked Witherspoon's birthday on Instagram, writing, "There really needs to be more than just one day to celebrate this incredible person who whole-heartedly honors all women, everywhere, everyday. Reese, you are an inspiration and I am so proud to call you my friend and colleague. Happy birthday @reesewitherspoon!"

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Cheryl Strayed, the author who Witherspoon portrayed in the 2014 film Wild, wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to this glorious woman! I love you wildly, dear @reesewitherspoon and I'm so grateful for the light you shine in my life and so many lives."

Alyssa Milano, who was in 1996's Fear with Witherspoon, honored the actress with a throwback photo. "Happy Birthday to this magical unicorn. Love you, lady! You continue to inspire me all these years later. So grateful there is you," wrote Milano, 50, as Witherspoon responded on her Instagram Story: "What a throwback!! love you."

During a 2021 InStyle interview with Gayle King, Witherspoon explained that with age she has realized nothing is more important than family time. The star is married to husband Jim Toth and has three kids: daughter Ava, 23, and sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10.

"More time with people I love. I'm 45. I know who I want to spend time with and who I don't," she said at the time. "And that is one of the great things about getting older — it just clears out so much space. I want to be with my mom, my kids, and the people who fill my tank. And everybody else, I wish them well."