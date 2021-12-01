The star's mother, actress Diane Ladd, smiled for a photo with the cake while surrounded by a lot of love

Laura Dern Wakes Up Her 'Cutie Mama' Diane Ladd with Cake for Sweet Birthday Surprise

Laura Dern's mother woke up to a sweet surprise on her birthday!

The 54-year-old Jurassic World: Dominion actress surprised her mother, who turned 86 on Sunday, with a cake and friends who joined in on the fun.

"Nothing like waking up my cutie mama on her birthday surrounded by friends and cakes! I love you beyond measure, amazing Diane!!!!!!! I'm such a blessed daughter," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The surprise made the star's mother and actress Diane Ladd, who has appeared in over 100 films and TV shows, happy.

In the photo, Ladd can be seen holding the cake while cuddled up in bed with a festive winter fur hat and a big smile surrounded by the women.

The surprise took place after Dern and Ladd recently spent Thanksgiving with family together, PEOPLE previously reported.

On Thanksgiving, Dern posed in a family photo alongside her son Ellery and daughter Jaya, as well as Ladd and ex-husband Bruce Dern.

"Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours! All our love," the Oscar winner captioned the Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Dern opened up to ELLE about how her family, including Ladd, have comforted her throughout the pandemic.

"Family — I think for all of us. Sharing the privilege of what seem like the little moments, cooking a meal with my kids, learning to cook together, sharing stories," she said.