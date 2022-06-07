Family Night! Laura Dern Brings Son Ellery, Daughter Jaya to Jurassic World Dominion L.A. Premiere

"I'm gonna go hang out with my kids," Laura Dern said in a video from the Jurassic World Dominion L.A. premiere, adding that they're "excited to see it"

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, and Ellery Harper attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Laura Dern brought two of her biggest fans to the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World Dominion: her kids!

The 55-year-old Oscar winner had son Ellery, 20, and daughter Jaya, 17, by her side as she walked the carpet in Hollywood, California, Monday night to celebrate her long-awaited return to the Jurassic franchise.

Dern was dressed in a high-neck, long-sleeved blue shirt and belted red skirt for the festivities, while Ellery rocked an all-black look — including a leather jacket that Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm would surely approve of — and Jaya wore a green floral-print dress with a halter neckline.

In a video posted to her Instagram from the event, Dern said, "Hi everybody! We're here at our premiere for the next Jurassic World. We're so excited — we can't wait for you to see it. I'm here with all my buddies, waiting for a couple more. And I include dinosaurs, so it's a little terrifying."

"You never know what's gonna happen. Oh look, they even have foliage. I mean, what's a Jurassic premiere without some ferns and dinosaurs?" she added with a laugh.

The actress, who reprises her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in the film, went on to say, "I'm gonna go hang out with my kids. We're excited to see it."

"We're here on Hollywood Boulevard, probably standing on some of the most iconic stars. This is where Lucille Ball stole John Wayne's footprints. And I'm super excited," she concluded.

Dern reunites with her original Jurassic Park costars Goldblum, 69, and Sam Neill for Jurassic World Dominion, starring with the duo for the first time since the 1993 original. Dominion also marks the first time Dern has appeared in a Jurassic film since 2001's Jurassic Park 3.

"I can say that it was incredible to be back together," Dern told PEOPLE last year of reuniting with Neill, 74, and Goldblum. "It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane, from that experience in the beginning of a franchise through the whole course of these films together with all the key cast members who have been working on these movies, as well as [director] Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, who is like family to me."

"We've had a beautiful time remembering what we loved about the origin story, and the first CGI and working with the animatronics of the brilliant Stan Winston, and what we want to hold and protect of the original characters," the Big Little Lies actress continued.

"So it's just been amazing," Dern said. "And I hope everybody next summer, June of 2022, will be ready for some fun."

The latest entry in the blockbuster franchise sees Dern, Neill and Goldblum team up with Jurassic World's Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Critics and media members who saw early screenings were mostly divided, with some praising the action-packed spectacle and others decrying the plot.