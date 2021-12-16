Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum All 'Major Characters' in Jurassic World: Dominion, Says Director

Director Colin Trevorrow is assuring fans that Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are all "major characters from start to finish" in the upcoming sequel

Original Jurassic Park cast members are back for the latest sequel — and not just for a cameo.

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow revealed that the latest film, out next June, will feature Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in "major" roles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Wednesday, Trevorrow said that the trio — who all starred in the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic that launched the franchise — will "have equal screen time to [Dominion leads] Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard]."

"They're major characters from start to finish," Trevorrow, who previously directed 2015's successful reboot Jurassic World, continued.

Dominion is the sixth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, originally based on the 1990 science fiction novel by author Michael Crichton.

The film, said to take place in a world where dinosaurs practically roam free amongst human beings, will mark the first time franchise alums Dern, Neill and Goldblum again share screen time together.

RELATED VIDEO: Defend Yourself - Jurassic World

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Goldblum returned for the second installment Jurassic Park: The Lost World opposite Julianne Moore in 1997, and also appeared in 2018's most recent sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Dern and Neill returned for the third entry in the franchise, 2001's Jurassic Park III. All three stars have lent their voices to video games in the interim as well.

Another Jurassic Park mainstay set to appear in the new film is actor BD Wong, who appeared as laboratory scientist Dr. Henry Wu in the first film as well as the recent Jurassic World reboot installments.

Trevorrow described Dominion to EW as more of a "science thriller," hinting that the movie's main villain (in addition to the carnivorous dinosaurs) will be Lewis Dodgson, a role played by Campbell Scott.

"He is the main villain throughout both of [Crichton's] novels, and I think what Campbell's done with the character is just amazing," Trevorrow said. "I can't wait for people to see it."