Laura Dern Recognized by a Taylor Swift Fan During a 'Jurassic Park' Tour After 'Bejeweled' Video

"I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is," Laura Dern raved of working with Taylor Swift, who directed her in the Cinderella-inspired "Bejeweled" music video

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on January 8, 2023

Swifties have officially discovered Laura Dern.

The Academy Award winner, 55, shared a hilarious experience after a fan on a Jurassic Park tour recognized her for her appearance in Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" music video, as she appeared last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"When you do it, it's this amazing, isolated experience of this fun day with your friend," Dern explained of making the video, before recalling a trip she took to a friend's organic farm in Oahu, where she filmed the original Jurassic Park (1993).

She recounted, "I was coming out of their farm, and there's a guided tour of 'the sights of Jurassic Park' with a little sign saying 'Welcome to Jurassic Park.' And as I was post-beach and seeing our friends, we're getting in the car, and I'm standing right in front of the sign, and here comes a group of people."

"This girl comes running up to me and says, 'Oh, my god! Oh, my god!' I was just like... 'I just want to be with my family, let's not do a whole Jurassic Park [thing],'" said Dern. "She goes, 'Aren't you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?'"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Bejeweled Video BTS
Taylor Swift/Twitter

Dern said the experience "was amazing," noting that she obliged the fan with a selfie, which they took in front of the sign.

The Jurassic World Dominion actress also raved about working with Swift, 33, who directed the video and played Cinderella, opposite Dern as the evil stepmother and Haim as the stepsisters.

"Taylor asked me, and it sounded like such an incredible time," Dern said. "And I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is, how prepared she was, how improvisational and fun it was. I had the time of my life. So, it was amazing."

Swift previously joked that she got Dern to appear in the video by telling her she wrote a one-scene script in which the Big Little Lies alum would get to call her a "tired, tacky wench," as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October.

"And she was like, 'I'm down,'" Swift said. "She's the coolest, she's so funny."

