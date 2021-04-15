"I can't believe nobody ever mentioned money to me, ever," Laura Dern said during a Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! talk with the magazine's editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones

Laura Dern Says 'There's More Shame Talking About Money Than There Is About Sex' Among Women

Laura Dern is proud of the way her role as Renata Klein on Big Little Lies has spurred a conversation about finances among women.

The actress, 54, connected for a virtual chat with Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones as part the magazine's Cocktail Hour, Live! on Wednesday, during which they discussed the impact of one of Renata's most iconic lines from the show: "I will not not be rich."

"I hope every woman claims that," Dern said of the quote, according to Page Six, adding that she "had no idea that it would resonate in the way it does."

"If it was any line that I've ever said that could resonate, I'm thrilled that it's that, because it's obviously multi-layered and it's not only about finance," she added. "But how wonderful that women are talking about money."

"There's more shame talking about money than there is about sex," Dern said.

Big Little Lies Season 2 Episode 1 Laura Dern Laura Dern as Renata Klein on Big Little Lies | Credit: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

The Oscar winner continued: "I can't believe nobody ever mentioned money to me, ever. Nobody talked about it. Should you get a checking account? How do you save? Who do you talk to about it?"

Renata's famous line from the hit HBO series has even resonated with fellow celebs — like Billy Porter, who recited it last year during the ABC Oscars red carpet show and admitted that he says it "all the time."

"It really works somehow on the red carpet," Dern told the Pose star — who was wearing a golden bodice designed by Giles Deacon — at the time.

Laura Dern attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Laura Dern | Credit: odd Williamson/NBC/Getty

"You saying it in gold is really working for me," she added.

During her chat with Jones on Wednesday, Dern also said she was "very proud of the fact" that her Jurassic Park character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, "was a pretty outspoken feminist."