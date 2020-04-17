Laura Dern Makes Chicken and Dumplings with Mom Diane Ladd and 2 Kids While Self-Isolating

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty

Laura Dern is enjoying her mother’s homemade dumplings while self-isolating.

On Thursday, the Big Little Lies star, 53, posted a video of her family making “quarantine-safe” chicken and dumplings together while staying home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the clip, Dern and her two children — daughter Jaya Harper, 15, and son Ellery Harper, 18 — get a culinary schooling from “nana” Diane Ladd, who shows them how to make the Southern dish.

“Chicken-n-dumplings! Lesson from my Mississippi Mama. ♥️,” Dern captioned the clip on Instagram.

“Hello, everybody! We love you, take care,” Dern says to the camera at the end of the home video, as Ladd, 84, adds, “We love you, God bless you, stay safe.”

Sharing another glimpse at her family’s self-isolation time, Dern posted a moment from a game night she enjoyed with her teenagers, remarking that her grandmother “would be so proud” at Ellery’s skills at playing jacks. (The Oscar winner also had some fun of her own playing with a Friends-themed LEGO set!)

“Nothing better than playing Jacks with your kids on Easter. Sending love to all ♥️ 🐰,” she captioned the post.

In February, Dern — whose father is actor Bruce Dern — brought along Ladd, Jaya and Ellery as her companions to the Academy Awards, remarking at the time how much more special the day was with them by her side. “It makes me very happy,” she told E! News on the Oscars red carpet.

Later that night, while accepting her award for Best Supporting Actress in Marriage Story, Dern acknowledged her loved ones in her speech, thanking them for inspiring her.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren, CJ and Harris; my heart and inspiration, Ellery, Jaya,” she said. “And you know, some say ‘never meet your heroes’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents.”

She continued: “I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern — you got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift.”

In August, the mom of two opened up about being a single parent, calling it “overwhelming” and “stressful” at times.

“On good days, I am kind enough to remember that there are growing pains, and it is all overwhelming and not easy or always fun,” Dern, who shares her two kids with ex-husband Ben Harper, told Modern Luxury‘s Boston Common at the time.

“On the hard days, it’s stressful and there is too much going on as a single parent — and it can be hard to carve out a minute for yourself,” she continued. “I have never had anybody else bully me in my single-parenting life. I am lucky to have champions around me, but I can definitely do it to myself.”

