From Being Wild at Heart to Telling a Marriage Story: A Look Back at Laura Dern's Most Iconic Roles

A role that had a lasting impact on pop culture, Dern was in one of the most prolific episodes of television in recent history. Dern played an out lesbian on “The Puppy Episode” of Ellen in which Ellen DeGeneres comes out as gay. Dern was nominated for an Emmy award for her role.

Dern recently told PEOPLE that the episode was a pivotal experience for her.

“If empathy and compassion are all we’re really here for, then I couldn’t ask for a greater gift than the experience of what it meant for Ellen to come out, to be with her at the moment that she said those words for the first time, to watch her change history, and to listen to and share so many stories from people around the world that moment impacted,” she said. “It changed my life forever, I’m forever grateful.”