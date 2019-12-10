Laura Dern Hints at Another Baby Yoda Sighting with Timothée Chalamet: ‘He’s Everywhere!’

After becoming a viral meme and a Starbucks Frappuccino, Baby Yoda is now… following Laura Dern around?

The Emmy-award winning actress, 52, caused a frenzy on Twitter last week when she told Variety she saw The Mandalorian character at a basketball game.

“I think he was at a basketball game,” she said. “That’s all I’m going to say. I think I saw him at a basketball game…it was NBA.”

The mystery continued just days later when Dern shared a photo on Instagram with her Little Women co-star Timothée Chalamet at a Celtics game in Boston.

“Caught a game to see if I could find him again. #BabyYoda” she captioned the post.

Evidently, her mission was a success.

“I mean you can ask Timmy [Timothée Chalamet] — I feel like he’s always at basketball games, I do,” Dern told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie Little Women on Saturday, in which she stars opposite Chalamet.

Dern played Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which featured a much older Yoda.

Baby Yoda has taken over social media ever since The Mandalorian premiered on the new Disney+ streaming platform a few weeks ago.

The 50-year-old “infant character” has spawned tattoos, toys, and a Change.org petition for a new emoji.

Now Dern is in on the craze, too.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a photo showing off a custom Baby Yoda latte.

“I’m feeling quite understood today,” she wrote.

Her Big Little Lies co-stars chimed in with their approval. Reese Witherspoon commented “Baby Yoda is my #1” and Nicole Kidman wrote “Adorable!”

So, where’s Baby Yoda now?

“He’s everywhere!” Dern said.

Little Women opens Dec. 25.