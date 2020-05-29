Laura Dern Celebrates 'Amazing' Son Ellery's High School Graduation: 'My Boy's Day!'

"Happy Graduation, amazing Ellery," the proud mom wrote on Instagram, as her son posed in his blue cap and gown

Laura Dern is marking her firstborn's seminal milestone!

On Thursday, the Oscar winner, 53, posted photos on Instagram of her family's at-home celebration of son Ellery's high school graduation. Ellery, 18, is the eldest of two children for Dern, who also shares daughter Jaya, 15, with ex-husband Ben Harper.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My boy’s day!! Happy Graduation, amazing Ellery! Class of 2020!!!!!!!!" the proud mom captioned the post, smiling alongside her son while he wore his royal-blue cap and gown.

In a slideshow of snapshots from the graduation festivities, Ellery — who made his runway-modeling debut at 2018's New York Fashion Week — posed in his ceremonial attire in their backyard, standing in adorable koala slippers as their pet dogs sat surrounding him.

A number of Dern's Hollywood pals shared congratulatory messages in the comment section, including her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "Congrats El! Those Koala slippers are 💯... and graduating high school is amazing too!"

Cheryl Strayed — whose real-life mother Dern portrayed in the 2014 movie Wild — commented, "Congrats, Ellery! We are sending you our love from Portland! ❤️❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Dern's Twin Peaks costar Kyle MacLachlan wrote, "Congratulations!!!! Now go and make the world better ❤️," as actress Mary Steenburgen said, "Congrats Ellery!!!! We love you! 💕🎉Happy Graduation! 🎉🎉🎉"

Julianne Moore — who celebrated her own son Cal's college graduation earlier this month — commented, "Congratulations Ellery!! Can’t wait to see u in NYC ❤️❤️❤️"

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Surprises Missouri State University Grads in Video Shout-out: 'We're Rooting for You'

Back in March, Dern documented another exciting moment she shared with Ellery. Smiling alongside him as they both sported "I Voted" stickers, Dern shared her elation in being able to vote alongside her 18-year-old for his first election.