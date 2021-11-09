Last Night in Soho Director-Writer Says Baby Driver 2 Script Is Complete

Edgar Wright, the mastermind behind Baby Driver, says he's completed a script for a sequel in the car heist film.

Wright, who has co-written and directed this year's Last Night in Soho, spoke to No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga for Interview Magazine where he revealed he had a sequel ready after the success of the 2017 film.

"If I did the sequel — and in fact, I've already written a script — I'd have to find a way to make it fun for me," Wright told Fukunaga. "The idea of doing a straight Xerox is just not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, because of the pandemic, they took even longer."

He continued, "My rule of thumb is you have to really want to do it. We've both been in situations where we have walked away from a studio franchise movie because we weren't feeling it. I know that we share many things in common, and that's one of them."

Wright also explained the reason why he's kept fans waiting for a sequel to the Ansel Elgort movie.

"The reason I decided to do Last Night in Soho was because at the time when Baby Driver was out, it was doing an awards run and got Oscar nominations, and I was getting a lot of pressure to jump straight into doing a sequel," Wright said. "And I just wasn't ready to do the same story again. It was a conscious thing of switching gears."

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith in the story of a girl who falls asleep only to travel decades in the past and meet Taylor-Joy's Sandy.

The movie also stars Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, James and Oliver Phelps, Lisa McGrillis and Shadow and Bone star Jessie Mei Li.