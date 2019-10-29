Last Christmas Stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding Relive Their Most Cringeworthy Auditions

Long before they swooned over each other in their upcoming romantic comedy Last Christmas, Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding had to suffer through some pretty embarrassing auditions.

The Game of Thrones actress and Crazy Rich Asians breakout appear together in Paul Feig’s holiday comedy, and sat down with People Now to relive their early acting days.

Clarke, 33, was up first, recalling a time when she was “fresh out of drama school, working six jobs, and trying to pay the rent.”

The audition was for a mysterious commercial, where Clarke was directed on what to do.

“They were like, ‘You’re in your dressing gown and your boyfriend’s come out of the shower,'” she recalled. “‘All of a sudden a little man comes out of your boyfriend’s belly button and you’re really into it, so I need you to be really into it.'”

“And then he starts dancing so I have to start dancing,” she continued, laughing. “This is all on camera somewhere!”

As for Golding, his most cringeworthy audition was for a commercial as well — one where he was asked to dance.

“I cannot dance,” he confessed. “I did not get the callback.”

Last Christmas opens Nov. 8.