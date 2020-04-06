Larry David Doesn't Think Woody Allen 'Did Anything Wrong' After Reading His Controversial Memoir

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Larry David is on Woody Allen‘s side after reading the Annie Hall director’s controversial new memoir.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and creator defended the Oscar winner in a new interview with The New York Times after revealing he’d read Allen’s Apropos of Nothing. The memoir had a surprise release last month after its original publisher dropped it following widespread backlash. The two worked together on Allen’s 2009 comedy Whatever Works.

“Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny,” David said. “You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.”

While it’s not clear what David, 72, is defending Allen on, the director, 84, has been accused of molesting daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child — an allegation he has repeatedly denied.

In the 400-page overview of his life in Hollywood and a defense of his character, the filmmaker once again denies the allegations of child molestation brought against him by Dylan, his adopted daughter with actress Mia Farrow. Allen also adamantly defends his romance with one of the actress’ other adopted daughters, Soon-Yi Previn, 49. The two have been married for more than two decades.

“I adored Soon-Yi, and despite the huge amount of flack I got for pursuing her, it was worth every second of it,” Allen writes in his memoir, which was published by Arcade Publishing. “Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi? I always answered I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

The book was originally set to debut under Hachette’s publishing house umbrella until Dylan and her brother Ronan Farrow slammed the release, and several employees staged walkouts in protest. It was then dropped and released by Arcade publishing.

Jeannette Seaver, the book’s acquiring editor, told PEOPLE in a statement that Arcade is happy to find a place for Allen’s thoughts.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to release Woody Allen’s autobiography,” she said. “In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him. We firmly believe in upholding the right to Freedom of Speech in the world of publishing and, as a result, we’re pleased support not only this terrific book but also – and even more importantly – this democratic principle.”

In 2017, Allen faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan, who claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child.

Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from his former girlfriend. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.