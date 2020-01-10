The Largest Harry Potter Store in the World Is Opening in New York This Summer

The Wizarding World is heading to the Big Apple!

An enormous Harry Potter-themed store is arriving in New York this summer, Warner Brothers announced on Thursday.

The three-story, 20,000 square-foot store will be next to the Flat Iron building at 935 Broadway and “will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world under one roof.”

In addition to fan-favorite products that fans can get at Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Orlando like Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, it also promises brand-new products, including a fresh range of house wand designs that will be exclusive to the New York location.

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” Warner Bros.’ Senior Vice President of Worldwide Tours and Retail Sarah Roots said in a statement.

Image zoom Harry Potter store concept art Warner Bros.

Image zoom Harry Potter store concept art

RELATED: This Magical ‘Harry Potter’ Sorting Hat Candle Changes Color to Reveal Your Hogwarts House

Roots added that New York is “the ideal city” in which to launch the new store because of its “many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences.”

Potterheads interested in delving even deeper into the magical world of the Harry Potter movies can visit two locations reminiscent of the films thanks to Airbnb.

Image zoom Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

RELATED: Christmas Came Early! Emma Watson Has a Harry Potter Reunion with Cast, Including Tom Felton

Harry’s childhood home in Godric’s Hollow (as seen in the films) where he lived with parents Lily and James Potter (before Lord Voldemort went on his infamous killing-curse spree) is located in real life in the charming medieval village of Lavenham, England, and is known as the De Vere House.

If you’re more in the mood for living like a certain giant-sized groundskeeper, Airbnb also has a listing for a cottage designed to look remarkably like Hagrid’s hut, located in the town of Saltburn-by-the-Sea, England.

As for the store in New York, Warner Bros. did not give an opening date, but said more details will be announced later in the year.