Lance Reddick Praised His 'John Wick' Costars in Interview Before His Death: 'We Really Are Family'

Lance Reddick was all about embracing his costars as family.

The actor, who died last week at age 60 just ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4's March 24 theatrical release, appeared in a pre-taped segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, where he spoke opposite costars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane about the bond they shared.

"Family's such a huge theme in this particular film, more than any others [in the series] — literal family. But also, you see, with the three of us, that it's not just the family you're born into, but the family you've created, and how much we really are family," Reddick told host Kelly Clarkson of their strong bond.

McShane, 80, then pointed out how Reddick and Reeves, 58, have been in all four John Wick films, "So there's a deep understanding of each other."

Reddick played the role of Charon in the action film series. Along with starring in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Baltimore-born actor was also involved in the franchise's fifth film, a spinoff titled Ballerina.

Reddick's death was confirmed by his reps in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. The actor was found dead in his Studio City, Los Angeles home, TMZ first reported.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," the statement read, in part. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick."

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," the statement added.

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE after Reddick's death, Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski mourned the star and said they will dedicate the latest film to him.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

The studio behind the film, Lionsgate, also said in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

In addition to his John Wick character, Reddick also gained fame for his role as Baltimore Police lead Cedric Daniels on The Wire. The actor also had appearances in shows including Resident Evil, Bosch, Lost and Oz, and even played a handful of characters in Dick Wolf's Law and Order universe.

While out at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, an emotional Reeves shared memories of the late star exclusively with PEOPLE.

"We worked together on four films over ten years," Reeves said on the carpet at the TCL Theatre. "He was a remarkable artist and a special person with grace and dignity."

"I guess what comes to mind right now is the first time that I met him and we worked together on John Wick, he had this idea for the way that he wanted the character to speak and just his enthusiasm and passion," Reeves then recalled of Reddick. "And the way that he and I got to work and kind of speak the unspoken, that connection. It's just really cool."

Added the actor of their characters' bond on screen: "I always thought that the connection between John Wick and Charon was special. I always said to him that people liked John Wick because he liked John Wick."