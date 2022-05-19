Lance Bass Deletes TikTok Video Reenacting Amber Heard's Testimony of Johnny Depp Allegedly Hitting Her

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 about surviving domestic violence

Lance Bass has deleted a TikTok video of him acting out Amber Heard's testimony after facing criticism from fans.

In the 43-year-old singer's now-deleted video, he joined the controversial online trend and portrayed Heard, 36, telling a jury about the first time Johnny Depp allegedly "physically hit" her.

"Reenacting Amber Heard's testimony," Bass captioned the clip.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 about surviving domestic violence, though she didn't mention his name in the article. His $50 million lawsuit was originally filed in 2019.

The former *NSYNC band member has since faced backlash online as social media users reacted to the video.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty, Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

"Mocking Amber Heard privately ➡️ watching the TikToks enough times to learn the script to lip sync to for himself ➡️ filming his lip sync until he's happy with it ➡️ uploading it for public viewing! There are just so many steps Lance Bass could've gracefully chosen to stop at," one Twitter user wrote.

Another added in part: "The public bullying of amber heard has reached its apex and needs to stop ... We don't need to see lance bass act her out: it's like we try to break ppl."

PEOPLE has reached out to Bass's rep for comment.

In her testimony, the Aquaman actress said she and Depp were having a "normal conversation" on the couch early in their relationship when she asked him about the tattoo on his arm that was "hard to read." When he explained it, she laughed, which set Depp off, said Heard.

"It was that simple. I just laughed because I thought he was joking. And he slapped me across the face," she continued. "I laughed, because I didn't know what else to do. I thought, 'This must be a joke.' ... I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him, kind of laughing still, thinking he was gonna start laughing too to tell me it was a joke. But he didn't."

She said he slapped her again after calling her a "funny b----."

"It was clear it wasn't a joke anymore," Heard added, who said she didn't know how to react next. "You would think you'd have a response, but I, as a woman, had never been hit like that. I'm an adult and I'm sitting next to the man I love and he slapped me for no reason it seemed like. I missed the point. It was that stupid."

When she didn't react or respond other than to continue staring at him, Heard said that Depp slapped her "one more time, hard." Getting visibly emotional, Heard said she lost her balance and fell to the carpet.

"I wish so much he had said he was joking. 'Cause it didn't hurt; it didn't physically hurt me. ... I didn't want to leave him. I didn't want this to be the reality. I didn't want to have the man I was in love with – I know you don't come back from that. I'm not dumb. You can't hit a woman, you can't hit a man. You can't hit anyone."

Depp, who was previously asked about the alleged tattoo incident while he was on the stand, added in his testimony: "I've never struck Ms. Heard. I have never struck a woman in my life. I'm certainly not going to strike a woman if she decides to make fun of a tattoo that I have on my body. ... That allegation never made any sense to me whatsoever."