Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Making a Movie About Their Real-Life Romance in the '90s

Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel are reliving their teen romance on the big screen.

The pair revealed that they're working on a movie about their young love and going to prom together, as Bass, 43, caught up with Fishel, 41, on her Pod Meets World podcast with her fellow Boy Meets World alums Will Friedle and Rider Strong.

"Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience," she said, noting that Lauren Lapkus and Mary Holland are penning the script.

"For those of you who don't know, I dated Lance for about a year while I was on Boy Meets World," Fishel explained. "It was my senior year, and Lance came with me to my high school prom."

Fishel recounted meeting Bass when she interviewed *NSYNC for a TGIF live special on ABC. Although they hit it off, he was too nervous to ask for her number and sent his wingman Justin Timberlake to ask for him.

She later joined the group on tour when she had breaks from the show, also visiting his family in Mississippi for Christmas.

"Lance and I had a very wonderful, very warm, loving relationship but it was completely lacking of intimacy — intimacy in the romantic sense," Fishel explained, adding: "I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family. … It turns out I'm not Lance's type."

Bass publicly came out as gay in 2006 when he appeared on the cover of PEOPLE, but he recalls the high school romance as helping him discover his identity.

"The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story," he said. "Where I think so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they're like, 'Oh, wait a minute. This can't happen anymore. I can't do this anymore.'

"So, this was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke," Bass added.

Fishel noted that the prom-night tradition of getting a hotel room proved to be too much for her date. "I had a vision for what that night was going to be, and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be," she recalled.

"That is the night Lance talks about ... where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life," Fishel explained. "And so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, 'I'm going to end our relationship.' "

The pair broke up two weeks later, with Bass chalking it up to the distance. He later came out to Fishel in 2000.

Bass has since tied the knot with Michael Turchin, with whom he shares 10-month-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James. Fishel shares sons Adler Lawrence, 3, and Keaton Joseph, 1, with husband Jensen Karp, whom she married in 2018.