Lance Bass Creating *NSYNC Movie About 2 Superfans Who Followed the Boy Band on Their Final Tour

*NSYNC fans, prepare yourselves — a movie about the famous boyband is coming to movie theaters.

Lance Bass’ upcoming feature film on the band has been acquired by TriStar Pictures for distribution, PEOPLE confirms. Variety first reported the news.

The film will focus on two best friends who won The Price Is Right and used their prize money to buy a Winnebago to follow the band across the country on their last national tour in 2001.

Based on an idea by Bass, the project was pitched as a cross between Girls Trip and Pitch Perfect.

Bass first teased the film to Variety in February 2019, saying the movie is “a really fun story about these girls that win a Winnebago on The Price Is Right and follow us on tour – which randomly happened.”

The women’s trek across the country was showcased on Carson Daly’s special about the tour where Bass surprised them by saying *NSYNC would pay for the taxes they owed on the Winnebago.

Image zoom (clockwise L) Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez Bob Berg/Getty

Bass told the publication music would be a big part of the film, although it’s unclear if *NSYNC’s catalog will be included.

In 2001, *NSYNC released their third album, Celebrity, with three singles “Pop,” “Gone” and “Girlfriend” climbing the music charts.

To promote the album, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Bass embarked on a four-month stadium tour PopOdyssey Tour which earned over $90 million and becoming one of the biggest tours of 2001.

The following year, the band went on the Celebrity Tour which earned nearly $30 million. After the tour, the group went on a hiatus that has lasted 18 years.

The group had a brief reunion in 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards the night Timberlake accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

In April 2019, Fatone, Kirkpatrick, Chasez and Bass reunited onstage during Ariana Grande’s Coachella performance.

Fatone told Entertainment Tonight in November the band had broached the idea of reuniting.

“I think that’s when it really was kinda a lot stronger because I was with my fellas and stuff,” Fatone said of the April performance.

But Fatone pointed out the mini reunion was part of Grande’s performance and didn’t signify a longer-term reunion.

“We were excited but it was Ariana’s show,” he said. “So we were just like, ‘Hey, we’re coming in, having a great time.’ And that’s what we did. We had a blast doing it ‘cause it was, like, two songs, let’s have fun, no stress on us.”

Nonetheless, the Coachella performance had the group in “talks about possibly toying with the idea,” Fatone added.

“So, I say never say never,” Fatone said about the possibility of the ’00s crooners getting back together someday. “But we really don’t know … I’m only one [member]. There’s others.”

The whole band, including Timberlake, reunited at their Walk of Fame ceremony last April. Before that, the last time they all got together was for Chasez’s 40th birthday in August 2016.