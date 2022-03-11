"Anthony is my absolute best friend. He's my person," Lana Condor tells PEOPLE of her fiancé Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor Says It Feels 'Surreal' to Be Engaged: 'I'm Just So Happy and Grateful'

Lana Condor can't wait for her forever with fiancé Anthony De La Torre.

While discussing her upcoming project Moonshot — a futuristic rom-com starring herself and Cole Sprouse — Condor, 24, opened up to PEOPLE about wedding planning with De La Torre, which she says feels so "surreal."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

De La Torre popped the question in January after six years together, proposing to Condor with an engagement ring he designed with Paris Jewellers, a female, Vietnamese-owned brand.

"I'm very, very very excited," Condor tells PEOPLE. "Anthony is my absolute best friend. He's my person... He's that warrior that's been with me every step of the way over the past six years of my world changing. I just always want to be by his side and he's been the most supportive person in my career. He's my warrior rock. Times where I just feel like I can't do anything or I'm deeply exhausted — he's always been there."

"I wake up every morning, and I see my ring and I'm just so happy and grateful for him," Condor continues.

Condor and De La Torre recently attended their first wedding planning meeting — an experience the actress says left her speechless.

"I could barely talk [in the meeting] because I was like, 'Wow, this is so surreal.' We're doing great."

As for how Condor is balancing her thriving personal life and bustling career, she tells PEOPLE the key is "just holding my relationship and valuing my relationship above all things because I know that he's just been such an amazing support system."

Furthermore, Condor has taken extra steps to protect her mental health as she reveals she moved to Seattle where it's all "about stillness."

"I care so much about my mental health and my rest. I've been finding better balance because I think I used to just run absolutely dry."

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre | Credit: David Poller Photography/Getty Images

"I moved to Seattle... I'll go on talking fasts. I can just be alone and still. I do gratitude journaling," Condor explains.

Condor says that physical care is also important to her as she juggles so many obligations.

"I have to physically take care of myself and my body, so going in the bath, going for long walks," she says. "It's not a flashy thing — just more ways to ground myself. Being in nature, which we have a lot of in Washington, really helps me because I think that the entertainment industry moves so fast, and you don't always have time to slow down."

"It'll move so fast that all of a sudden you wake up one day and be truly just so burnt out. So, I just really value being rested. I love giving to others, but I can't do that if there's nothing in my own tank," Condor adds.