Lana Condor Reveals Her Boyfriend 'Forgot' About Valentine's Day This Year: He 'Truly Did Not Remember'

Lana Condor didn't have any plans this Valentine's Day thanks to her boyfriend's memory lapse.

"I mentioned to Anthony the other day, I was like, 'Hey, baby. Like it's kind of cute. Like Valentine's Day is coming up really soon. Like, this weekend,' " she recalled to host Jimmy Fallon about gearing up for the film's release ahead of Valentine's Day 2021.

"And he truly forgot," Condor revealed. "Truly did not remember. There was nothing there. He was like, 'Uh, oh. No, no, no.' "

She added with a laugh, "So, yeah. When you asked me if I have plans, I feel like probably no."

Fallon, 46, then encouraged De La Torre to "get it together" before Sunday.

"If he's watching or can hear you in the house ... you got to figure out something fun for this Sunday," the late-night host joked.

Image zoom Credit: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images

Condor has been dating De La Torre — a fellow actor and musician — since 2015. They first met at an Emmy nominee's reception that year.

Despite De La Torre, 27, forgetting Valentine's Day, he's typically quite the romantic. Condor told Cosmopolitan U.K. last year that her boyfriend writes her love letters "all the time."

"He's the freaking best. He'll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work," she said. "He once picked up my favorite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is."

In her cover story for Self this year, Condor also revealed that De La Torre folds her pajamas and places them under her pillow every day so that she doesn't "have to go looking for them."

"That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know. A hot air balloon," she said.

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary in August 2020, both sharing sweet tributes to one another on social media at the time.