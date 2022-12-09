Lana Condor on How She Knew Fiancé Anthony De La Torre Was the One: 'He Makes Me Feel Safe'

Lana Condor has met her match in fiancé Anthony De La Torre.

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star, 25, opened up to PEOPLE about her beau at the Longchamp Dinner to celebrate the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, held Thursday at a private residence in Hollywood Hills.

"He makes me feel safe," Condor says. "I'm curious and adventurous, but I also value safety. I think I felt really safe with him and I felt protected and I felt like I could be myself and be whole with him."

Condor got engaged to the actor-musician in January. "I feel the most balanced than I have in such a long time," she notes. "I think a lot of it comes from the commitment I made to my partner in becoming his wife and seeing a future and a family with him. I see that so clearly since he proposed."

Although she has said she didn't foresee a long engagement, the realities of buying a house and planning a wedding have crept in.

Araya Doheny/WireImage

"We are changing our plans in real-time, mainly because we're in the process of buying a home," Condor explains. "Weddings are expensive; homes are expensive. It probably will be pushed a little bit, because we're changing the venue a bit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

De La Torre is doing his part to make things run smoothly.

"He is such an active partner in this whole wedding, if not more than I am in the whole wedding planning situation," Condor tells PEOPLE. "It feels like a testament to how our married life will be. I want him to be super present in everything that I do, so that's been really great to see."

She adds, "I'm very, very stressed about the wedding, but it's a very fun experience."

Condor admits she and De La Torre trade clothes, and plan to share the black leather jacket designed by Longchamp that she wore to the event.

"We're very much partners in love, fashion, food — everything," she says.