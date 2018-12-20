To All the Boys I've Loved Before Is Getting a Sequel with Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky together again!

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo happily announced on Wednesday that Netflix has greenlit the sequel for the rom-com book adaptation, following the massive success of the first film, which was released on Aug. 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video released on Instagram and Twitter, Condor, 21, FaceTimes Centineo, 22, before revealing their “little secret.”

“By the way, if we’re going to do this thing, we are going to need a new contract,” the Deadly Class actress tells the actor, who responds with his signature “Woah, woah, woah!”

Then, Condor finally spilled the beans. “I am so excited, it is officially official! We are making the To All the Boys sequel!” she excitedly said as Centineo agreed: “Bring on the sequel!”

And the announcement also left fans with a teaser. Condor and Centineo’s conversation was interrupted by an incoming phone call from an actor, whose name has yet to be announced. “You’re gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!” she told the mystery caller.

RELATED: Noah Centineo Is ‘Super Excited’ for To All the Boys I Loved Before 2: ‘The Story Has to Be Told’

John Ambrose McClaren, played by actor Jordan Burtchett in the first film, is Lara Jean’s childhood friend and a recipient of one of her love letters. At the end of the first movie, Lara Jean and Peter reconcile their relationship on a football field, but in the closing credits, John Ambrose McClaren arrives at Lara Jean’s door with her letter… and flowers.

Fans of P.S. I Still Love You, the second book in author Jenny Han’s To All the Boys trilogy, already know that John becomes a recurring character and a potential love interest amid Lara Jean and Peter’s rocky relationship.

The forthcoming sequel will be produced by Matt Kaplan and Dougie Cash with the screenplay created by Sofia Alvarez.

Netflix

RELATED: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2: What We Know About Potential Sequel to Netflix Rom-Com

Netflix

Also on Wednesday, Centineo shared the good news on his Instagram Stories.

“So in case y’all didn’t see Lana’s post, sequel’s announced. Deals are closed, we’re doing the sequel,” he said.

News of a To All the Boys I’ve Loved sequel first circulated in November after director Susan Johnson appeared to confirm the news in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, “Well, the cat’s out of the bag! Thanks for the support, everyone!!! It’s all you!”

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is available to stream on Netflix.