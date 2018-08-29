To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor Explains That Cute Nap Photo with Noah Centineo

With the success of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (out now on Netflix), Lana Condor — and everyone involved in the breakout teen rom-com — is riding high.

“It’s been wild. We hoped [the response] would be like this, but I don’t think anyone thought it would be this awesome so we’re all very excited,” Condor tells PEOPLE.

And with all the support she’s received, she’s more than willing to pass some along to her costar Noah Centineo, a.k.a. Peter Kavinsky, a.k.a. the Internet’s New Boyfriend.

“The world loves Noah! Noah is the world’s communal boyfriend. Everyone is just obsessed with him,” she says. “I’m just so happy for him and his success and how huge he’s becoming, he really deserves it.”

And she knows that people are obsessed with that photo of Lara Jean and Peter cuddling from the movie, which was recently revealed to be a candid taken by a crew member of Condor and Centineo napping on-set.

“He was napping, and he took over the couch. And I was like, well I want to nap too. And there was only one couch,” Condor explains. “We’ve had chemistry since day one and we were just connecting and that just felt really natural to us.”

“I mean, it was a great cuddle,” she adds with a laugh.

Condor confirms that the chemistry between the two was electric from the beginning — so much so that she refused to be distracted by him when she first read for the part.

“He asked me if I wanted to read lines with him and I said no, because I was trying to focus on myself. I was like, ‘I’ve gotta get this job!'” She recalls. But once the two were cast, their partnership was “very organic.”

Since the film’s debut, Condor has been in Canada filming her new TV show, Deadly Class, and aside from what she calls some “light stalking” from a few young fans at the grocery store, she says not much has changed in her day-to-day life. But the power of the TATBILB fandom has also brought about talks of a sequel — and that’s an idea Condor is very much behind.

“I know I can speak for the whole cast, we all want a sequel very badly,” the star says, adding that “I think it would be crazy to not have a sequel.”

We have a feeling Netflix may be receiving a letter or two in agreement.